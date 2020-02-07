MAYS LANDING – An Atlantic City man was found guilty Wednesday of stabbing of a cellphone store employee in the neck in 2018, officials said.
Geno McIntosh, 29, was convicted of second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and fourth-degree certain persons not to have weapons, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. The bench trial was held before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr.
ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was charged Monday with stabbing a cellphone store employee in the neck.
McIntosh stabbed Kristeph Cassimere, of New York City, in the neck with a folding knife on Nov. 26, 2018, on Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City, according to the release, after Cassimere declined to sell him a cell phone.
City police responded and McIntosh was arrested two blocks away with the help of eyewitnesses, who provided a description and identified him, according to the release. Cassimere was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he was treated for the stab wound and then released.
Assistant Prosecutor Laura Heisman represents the state in the case and sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 27.
