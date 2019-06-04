ATLANTIC CITY — A 38-year-old city man was indicted May 29 for allegedly threatening a woman, saying he would cut off her head and throw it in the woods, officials said.
The female victim, whom officials did not name, told police last month that Ronald Zurner threatened to kill her numerous times and told her April 18 he would cut her head off and throw it into the woods. He also told her he would cut off her lips and knock in her teeth, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
After the victim reported the threats to police, Zurner allegedly went to her home in Egg Harbor Township the next day and struck her brother in the head with a baseball bat. Police said he also tried to steal her dog.
Zurner was indicted on one count of third-degree terroristic threats, one count of third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, one count of fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, one count of third-degree purposeful/knowing aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of fourth-degree reckless aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, Atlantic City Police Department and Egg Harbor Township Police Department investigated. Assistant Prosecutor Alicia Ivory represents the state.
