Wyatt

An Atlantic County grand jury handed down a five-count indictment Tuesday against 31-year-old Alvin Wyatt, seen above in November.

 COLT SHAW / Staff Writer

MAYS LANDING — The Atlantic City man charged in the shooting death of 10-year-old Micah Tennant during a Pleasantville High School football game in November has been indicted.

An Atlantic County grand jury handed down a five-count indictment against 31-year-old Alvin Wyatt on Tuesday.

Wyatt is charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Police say Wyatt opened fire during the football game Nov. 15 against Camden, striking three people, including 10-year-old Micah, an unnamed 15-year-old and 27-year-old Ibn Abdullah, who were seated in the bleachers. 

Micah, who was nicknamed “Dew,” inspired an outpouring of support from Pleasantville players and others after the shooting. He died from his injuries Nov. 20.

Abdullah also was charged in the incident, as were four people who fled the scene and who police said had a gun on them.

Contact: 609-272-7251

CLowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Tags

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments