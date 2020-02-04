MAYS LANDING — The Atlantic City man charged in the shooting death of 10-year-old Micah Tennant during a Pleasantville High School football game in November has been indicted.
An Atlantic County grand jury handed down a five-count indictment against 31-year-old Alvin Wyatt on Tuesday.
Wyatt is charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
Police say Wyatt opened fire during the football game Nov. 15 against Camden, striking three people, including 10-year-old Micah, an unnamed 15-year-old and 27-year-old Ibn Abdullah, who were seated in the bleachers.
Micah, who was nicknamed “Dew,” inspired an outpouring of support from Pleasantville players and others after the shooting. He died from his injuries Nov. 20.
Abdullah also was charged in the incident, as were four people who fled the scene and who police said had a gun on them.
