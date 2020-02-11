MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic City man was indicted for his alleged role in the fatal overdose of a 25-year-old woman, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Tuesday.
Kevin Green, 28, was charged with one count of strict liability for drug-induced death, two counts of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance and one count of possession of CDS.
The charges stem from the Oct. 27, 2018, fentanyl-induced death of Samantha Moore in Egg Harbor Township. An investigation revealed Moore purchased the fentanyl from Green earlier that day, Tyner said in a news release.
Green is being held in the Atlantic County jail.