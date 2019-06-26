ATLANTIC CITY — A 28-year-old city man was indicted Tuesday for allegedly assaulting an infant while nude, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.
On May 6, police responded to the 1300 block of Caspian Avenue for a report of a naked man beating on an apartment door. On the way, the officers learned the man had assaulted an infant in a stroller.
At the scene, according to a news release, officers found Stephon Whitfield naked and yelling. Police said Whitfield grabbed a 9-month-old infant from his stroller and wrestled with the mother who tried to stop him, which caused the stroller and the infant inside it to fall over.
The infant's injuries included scratches, redness, bruising, swelling and a displaced tooth that ultimately fell out.
Whitfield was indicted on one count of third-degree aggravated assault and one count of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child. He is being held at the Atlantic County jail.
