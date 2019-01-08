MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic City man on Tuesday admitted fatally stabbing another man in 2017, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office announced.
Faheem Harris, 36, pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter before Judge Jeffrey Waldman, Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a news release. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 22.
Harris is expected to serve 12 years in state prison, with no option for parole before he serves 85 percent of his sentence, according to the Prosecutor's Office. He is also ordered to have no contact with the victim’s family.
On March 23, 2017, Atlantic City police, paramedics and EMS found the body of 38-year-old Daimyen S. Mortimore, whom they pronounced dead at the scene of an apparent stabbing.
Investigators traced the crime to Harris, who lived at the same Albion Place address where the stabbing took place.
Harris was indicted in 2017 on charges of aggravated manslaughter, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes and unlawful possession of a weapon.
He remains in the Atlantic County jail until his sentencing.
