MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic City man pleaded guilty Friday to sexually assaulting two boys, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.
Santos Blanco, 43, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual assault and will serve at least 85 percent of 12 years in state prison.
Blanco was arrested Sept. 19, 2017, in years of sexual assaults that occurred at Blanco's home and elsewhere.
He will undergo an examination at the Adult Diagnostic Treatment Center in Woodbridge, and he is subject to the registration requirements of Megan's Law for life.
