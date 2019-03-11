MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic City man pleaded guilty Friday to sexually assaulting two male juvenile victims, said Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner.
Santos Blanco, 43, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual assault and will serve at least 85 percent of 12 years in state prison.
Blanco will undergo an examination at the Adult Diagnostic Treatment Center, and he is subject to the registration requirements of Megan's Law for life.
The charges against Blanco date back to September and October of 2017, and stem from a joint investigation between the prosecutor's office's Special Victims Unit and detectives from the Pleasantville and Atlantic City police departments.
