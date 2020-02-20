MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic City man pleaded not guilty Thursday morning to the November fatal shooting of 10-year-old Micah Tennant.
Alvin Wyatt, 31, who is charged with murdering the boy at a Pleasantville High School football game, sat shackled, wearing an orange jumpsuit and swayed from side to side during the brief arraignment before Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr. in Atlantic County Superior Court.
ATLANTIC CITY — So many people wanted to pay their respects to Micah “Dew” Tennant on Saturd…
His attorney, Stephen Funk, entered the plea after waiving a reading of the indictment. The five-count indictment handed down earlier this month included murder, two counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
Chief Assistant Prosecutor Seth Levy, who represents the state in the case, said that the charges on the indictment carry a life without parole sentencing portion.
“I wanted to put that on the record so the court is aware, so the defendant is aware,” Levy said. “And the initial offer is going to be life.”
Four men have been indicted on weapons charges in the November shooting at a Pleasantville H…
Wyatt remained silent during the hearing, but smiled at the handful of supporters in the gallery when he was escorted by a sheriff's officer in and out of the courtroom. Several people sat behind Levy in the gallery, watching the proceedings, but left quickly after the hearing.
Wyatt’s next court appearance is a status conference scheduled for April 16.
Police say Wyatt opened fire during the Nov. 15 Pleasantville-Camden Central Jersey Group II semifinal in what officials called a targeted attack, striking three people in the bleachers, including Micah, who died of his injuries less than a week later, an unnamed 15-year-old and 27-year-old Ibn Abdullah.
Three others charged in connection to the fatal shooting, Vance Golden, 26, of Pleasantville, as well as Shahid Dixon, 27, and Michael Mack, 27, both of Atlantic City, are also scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.
They were indicted on unlawful possession of a weapon and certain persons not to have weapons.
MAYS LANDING — The Atlantic City man charged in the shooting death of 10-year-old Micah Tenn…
A fifth man, Tyrell Dorn, 28, of Atlantic City, also indicted on weapons charges in connection to the shooting, is scheduled to be arraigned at a later date.
Prosecutors allege Golden, Dixon, Mack and Dorn left the game, throwing a gun out a car window while leading police on a chase to Atlantic City, where they were arrested.
Abdullah was hospitalized after the shooting and was also charged with unlawful possession of a handgun and certain persons not permitted to possess a handgun, but has so far not appeared in court.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.