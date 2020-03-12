MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic City man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison in the 2018 fatal shooting of a 17-year-old, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday.
Rahsaad Norwood, 22, pleaded guilty Jan. 31 to aggravated manslaughter before Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr. for fatally shooting the boy Aug. 9, 2018, outside the Carolina Village apartment complex on Tennessee Avenue in Atlantic City, Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a news release.
The investigation was a cooperative effort between the prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department, Tyner said.
