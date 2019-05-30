MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic City man on Thursday was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the 2016 murder of his girlfriend in the apartment they sometimes shared.
Joseph McCoy, 45, was found guilty in April of murder, unlawful possession of a handgun and possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose in the shooting death of Jacqueline Hoyle, 23.
Judge Donna Taylor sentenced McCoy under the No Early Release Act. He will serve concurrent terms for the weapons charges, meaning they will not extend his sentence further.
“The fairness of our justice system will permit this killer to live, albeit in prison, for the next 50 years. He didn’t give Jacqueline Hoyle that same chance when he cut her life short,” Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a news release.
Atlantic City police responded at 4:22 a.m. Dec. 20, 2016, to an apartment on North Tennessee Avenue for a report that a woman had been found dead inside.
There, police found Hoyle, 24, dead of an apparent gunshot wound.
McCoy was arrested in January 2017 at a homeless shelter in North Carolina and extradited to New Jersey.
The Prosecutor’s Office credited its Major Crimes Unit and Atlantic City police with the investigation. Assistant Prosecutor Kathleen Robinson represented the state.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.