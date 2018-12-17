AC Police
ATLANTIC CITY — A 29-year-old city man was shot Saturday night, police said Monday.

Officers arrived in the 1400 block of Arctic Avenue about 11:30 p.m. for a report of a man shot, Sgt. Kevin Fair said in a news release.

The man, whose name police did not release, was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. Fair said his injuries were not life-threatening.

Police are investigating. Anyone with information can call the Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5788 or text tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

