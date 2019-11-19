PLEASANTVILLE — An Atlantic City man told the alleged shooter the location of his target over Facetime on Friday night during a high school football game that ended in gunfire.
Shahid Dixon was using the video-chatting app when he told Alvin Wyatt that Ibn Abdullah was at the game, sitting on the home side bleachers, according to affidavits of probable cause.
Wyatt shot Abdullah at 8:29 p.m. in what officials called a targeted attack during the third quarter of the Pleasantville-Camden Central Jersey Group II high school football playoff game. The next day, six men from Atlantic City and Pleasantville were charged in the incident.
The shooting left Abdullah with critical injuries, but two children were also struck. A 15-year-old suffered a graze wound and a 10-year-old was shot in the neck, police said. The teen was treated at a hospital and released, but the child was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden.
Video of the shooting shows a man wearing the same clothing as Wyatt holding a handgun in his left hand and shooting Abdullah, according to the affidavit, before running from the bleachers toward a handicap ramp, under which a semiautomatic handgun was recovered.
Abdullah told police before he was taken to the hospital that Wyatt shot him, according to the affidavit.
Wyatt, 31, of Atlantic City, who was arrested near the field shortly after the shooting, was charged with three counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
Abdullah was charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a handgun and certain persons not permitted to possess a handgun after police found a 9mm handgun in his waistband, the affidavit states.
Dixon, 27, Michael Mack, 27, and Tyrell Dorn, 28, all of Atlantic City, and Vance Golden, 26, of Pleasantville, were charged after leaving the game.
An off-duty law enforcement officer at the game saw three black men walk calmly from the field and get into a blue BMW before “aggressively” exiting the parking lot, the affidavit states. The car, which had a Pennsylvania registration, didn’t yield to Absecon police when officers tried to pull them over on Route 30, but finally stopped at McKinley and Ohio avenues in Atlantic City.
The men said they were at the football game but left when they heard gunshots, according to the document.
Just after 10 p.m., an employee assigned to the bridge on the route found a 9mm handgun and gave it to police, the affidavit states. Dorn admitted throwing the gun out of the car and that the gun was in the car when he left the football game with the others, but denied the gun was his.
All four were charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and certain persons not to possess a weapon. Dixon also was charged with eluding, authorities said.
Detention hearings for Wyatt, Mack, Dorn, Dixon and Golden are scheduled for 8:45 a.m. Thursday before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr., court records show.
