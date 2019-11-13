ATLANTIC CITY — State Police are asking for the public's help locating a city man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Detectives with the State Police's Fugitive Unit and the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office are searching for Martin Casiano-Roque, 36, in relation to the alleged assault, according to a post on the State Police Facebook page.
Casiano-Roque is believed to be 5-foot-1 with a thin build and black hair. Detectives believe he may have grown his hair out past his shoulders. He was last seen three weeks ago in Atlantic City but is believed to have fled the area, State Police said.
Anyone with information can call the State Police Fugitive Unit tip line at 800-437-7839 or Detective Dan Choe of the Prosecutor's Office at 609-909-7200. Anonymous tips are welcome.
