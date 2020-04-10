ATLANTIC CITY — A city man and woman were arrested Thursday night after assaulting and stabbing a man with a butcher knife, police said.
At 7:16 p.m., officers responded to the first block of North Maryland Avenue for a report of a man stabbed, police said in a news release. Officers Scott Sendrick and Bryan O’Neill found a woman in the street screaming, asking them to stop a man who was walking away.
Officers detained Dennis Hilliard, 46, while looking for a victim, and then detained Gloria Ginwright, 44, who yelled at officers for detaining Hilliard, police said.
Police did not identify the 58-year-old city man who was found stabbed and assaulted inside an apartment building. He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.
Officers learned Ginwright had stabbed the man while Hilliard assaulted him, police said. They recovered a butcher knife used in the attack.
Both were charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. They were both taken to the Atlantic County jail.
