AC police stock
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man and woman were arrested Thursday night after assaulting and stabbing a man with a butcher knife, police said.

At 7:16 p.m., officers responded to the first block of North Maryland Avenue for a report of a man stabbed, police said in a news release. Officers Scott Sendrick and Bryan O’Neill found a woman in the street screaming, asking them to stop a man who was walking away.

Officers detained Dennis Hilliard, 46, while looking for a victim, and then detained Gloria Ginwright, 44, who yelled at officers for detaining Hilliard, police said.

Police did not identify the 58-year-old city man who was found stabbed and assaulted inside an apartment building. He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.

Officers learned Ginwright had stabbed the man while Hilliard assaulted him, police said. They recovered a butcher knife used in the attack.

Both were charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. They were both taken to the Atlantic County jail.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments