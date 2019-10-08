ATLANTIC CITY — A city man and woman were arrested Monday morning after robbing a man at knife-point, police said.
At 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Sewell Avenue for a report of a robbery, police said in a news release. There, Officer Irwin Sanchez found a 25-year-old city man who had been robbed.
Police did not identify the victim.
Emmanuel Figueroa, 26, held a knife to the man while Alyssa Raio, 28, took the belongings out of his pockets, police said.
Sanchez found Figueroa and Raio at South Carolina and Adriatic avenues and arrested them, police said. Figueroa was found with a knife and two bags of heroin, and he and Raio both had active warrants for their arrest, police said.
Both were charged with robbery, theft, unlawful possession of a weapon, conspiracy and contempt of court. Figueroa also was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
They were taken to the Atlantic County jail.
