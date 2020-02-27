MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic City man charged with weapons offenses after he was shot during a Pleasantville High School football game is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.
Ibn Abdullah, 27, who was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun and certain persons not permitted to possess a handgun after police found a 9mm gun in his waistband, is scheduled for a first appearance and a pre-indictment conference before Judge Donna M. Taylor in Atlantic County Superior Court.
Officials called the incident a targeted attack in which Alvin Wyatt, 31, of Atlantic City, shot Abdullah on the home side bleachers Nov. 15 during the Pleasantville-Camden Central Jersey Group II semifinal. Abdullah was one of three people struck; 10-year-old Micah Tennant was fatally wounded, and an unnamed 15-year-old suffered a graze wound.
Abdullah was left with critical injuries, officials have said, and this is the first time he will appear in court since the shooting.
Five others were charged the night of the shooting, including Wyatt, who pleaded not guilty last week to charges including murder, two counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
The others — Vance Golden, 26, of Pleasantville, and Tyrell Dorn, 28, Shahid Dixon, 27, and Michael Mack, 27, all of Atlantic City — were charged the night of the fatal shooting after they left the game, throwing a gun out a car window while leading police on a chase to Atlantic City, police said.
Charges against them include unlawful possession of a weapon and certain persons not to have weapons.
Golden, Dixon and Mack entered not guilty pleas last week. Dorn is also scheduled to appear in court Thursday for an arraignment.
