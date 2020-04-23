ATLANTIC CITY — Officers responded Wednesday to the 2400 block of Pacific Avenue for a report of a man shot, police said Thursday.
Officers found a victim, a 37-year-old man from Atlantic City, suffering from a gunshot wound, Sgt. Kevin Fair said in a news release.
The man was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call police at 609-347-5766. Information also can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.
— Vincent Jackson
