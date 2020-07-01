ATLANTIC CITY — A Saturday protest aiming to “shut the city down” has the mayor vowing to ensure the event is safe and is being held for the right reasons.
The protest, set for 1 p.m. in front of the Public Safety Building, is the latest of many protests held around South Jersey and the country since George Floyd died in police custody May 25 in Minneapolis.
But Mayor Marty Small Sr. believes Saturday’s protest isn’t for the right reasons.
During a news conference Wednesday, Small said he and officials had tried to find common ground with protest organizer Steve Young, a city resident who is also a member of the city’s Planning Board and Citizens Advisory Board, but to no avail.
“This isn’t about George Floyd,” the mayor said. “This is about Steve Young.”
Atlantic City police spokesman Sgt. Kevin Fair said the “department respects the rights of the people to peacefully protest” and has provided officers for prior demonstrations to assist with traffic concerns and public safety. But, Fair said, “criminal activity will not be tolerated, and those that engage in committing unlawful conduct will be arrested.”
The Atlantic County Democratic Committee Executive Board also issued a statement Wednesday condemning the protest when rumors had circulated that a counterprotest was planned.
“While we wholeheartedly support the Black Lives Matter movement and support everyone’s First Amendment right to peacefully protest, we condemn any effort to ‘shut down’ Atlantic City and hurt the residents and small business owners of Atlantic City during Fourth of July weekend,” the committee said. “We urge Mr. Young to cancel his planned protest so that our residents and small business owners can finally get back to work this weekend and provide for their families.”
Small had met with Young and other city executives Wednesday afternoon to address Young’s issues, but the mayor said he was met with distaste and disrespect after the activist wanted him to leave the meeting.
“We thought he was satisfied that he was finally at the table,” Small said. “Mr. Young said if we didn’t leave, he was going to leave. He got up and walked out and said, ‘This meeting is over.’ You can dislike me, but it’s about respect.
“We’re not going to tolerate someone to hijack our city,” the mayor added. “I’m not going to be intimidated or held hostage by anyone. I will never do that to the people of Atlantic City.” The mayor also said the protest is allegedly drawing the attention of an outlaw motorcycle club, which plans to counterprotest.
“I also learned some information that the Pagans motorcycle gang is supposed to come here and try to intervene,” Small said. “And that’s all fine and dandy; however, we’re going to take care of our affairs here in the city of Atlantic City.”
He said the city is ready for Saturday’s protest and is coordinating with law enforcement “all the way up to the federal government.”
“When you’re talking about a town that is hanging on by a thread, and you’ve got someone for selfish reasons wanting to say they’re going to block the expressway and shut it down, we’re not going to have that,” Small said. “The leadership is ready, willing and able ... to protect businesses, residents and visitors of Atlantic City.”
State Police are aware of and preparing for protesters and counterprotesters Saturday in the resort and have been in contact with county and local authorities, State Police Col. Patrick J. Callahan said.
The State Police will look to make sure the protest is peaceful and the Atlantic City Expressway stays open, Callahan said.
“We will be prepared,” Callahan said.
There have been two protests with similar goals in the city since Floyd’s death.
The first, on May 31, was largely peaceful, but then criminal behavior erupted, including vandalism and looting. It ultimately resulted in the arrests of 17 people, with police seeking additional suspects.
The most recent protest, held June 6, included a march from City Hall to the Public Safety Building. Only one arrest was reported from that demonstration.
My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.
