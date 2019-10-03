Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
CAMDEN — Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam appeared in federal court Thursday morning.
It was unclear why he was in court.
Gilliam, 49, was with his wife and Harry Rimm, his attorney. Gilliam did not comment when asked about why he was in the federal court.
Gilliam left his house at approximately 7:15 a.m. with family this morning. Gilliam did not answer questions from members of the press outside the house.
The Press of Atlantic City is in the courtroom for the hearing.
It’s been almost a year since nearly a dozen FBI and IRS Criminal Investigation Division agents executed a search warrant at Gilliam’s Ohio Avenue home. After nearly four hours, federal investigators left the house with cardboard boxes and computer equipment, which were transported to the FBI office in Northfield.
Since then, authorities have given no indication about what they were looking for at Gilliam’s home or what was taken as evidence. Gilliam has rebuked any attempts to speak about the situation.
Gilliam, who is in his first term as city mayor, has been involved in city politics for a decade.
In 2009, he joined former Mayor Lorenzo Langford’s ticket vying for a seat on City Council. Once seated, he successfully sponsored an ordinance that imposed a fine for releasing helium balloons outdoors to protect marine animals. He also introduced an ordinance to establish a citywide registry of abandoned properties.
This is a developing story check back for updates.
A look back at Frank Gilliam's political career
