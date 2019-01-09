ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested three city men Tuesday morning after they fled from officers who were responding to reports of three men exiting a car and one of them pointing a handgun at someone.
At 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, officers found the vehicle at Tennessee and Atlantic avenues and attempted to pull the men over when they sped off.
The car stopped in the 800 block of Virginia Avenue, and the men got out and ran. Kyrie Johnson, 26, and Abdul Bailey, 26, were arrested shortly thereafter. Yahsin Cheeks, 25, was arrested at 10:46 a.m. following a short investigation into his identity. Police said Cheeks was seen on surveillance video with the gun.
All are charged with eluding, obstruction of justice and resisting arrest, and are being held at the Atlantic County jail. Cheeks is also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.
