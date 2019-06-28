PLEASANTVILLE — Two Atlantic City men were arrested last week in a shooting this month on Main Street, police said Friday.
Police responded to an alert from the city’s gunshot-audio detection system at 1:05 a.m. June 13 in the 1000 block of South Main Street. As they investigated, dispatch received a call from the victims, who were at the Northfield Police Department and said they were shot at and their vehicle was struck and damaged by a projectile, police said.
An investigation credited to Detective Mike Figueroa led to the arrest June 21 of Luis Lendof, 25, and Rafael Anglon-Reyes, 24. Both were charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, criminal mischief and conspiracy.
Both were held at the Atlantic County jail.
