MAYS LANDING — The mother of a 7-month-old girl who suffered from an accidental drug overdose has been arrested.

Shannon Devine, 37, of Atlantic City, was arrested Dec. 21 following an extensive investigation into the baby's overdose, police said.

Officers responded at 10:30 p.m. July 8 to a house on Oakmont Drive for a report of an unresponsive baby girl, police said. She was treated at the scene by members of the Township of Hamilton Rescue Squad and AtlantiCare paramedics.

The infant was then transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center's City Campus and later to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for further treatment. 

The baby made a full recovery and is no longer living with Devine, according to police.

An investigation by township police and the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office determined the baby suffered a drug overdose. The state Division of Child Protection and Permanency assisted in the investigation. 

Devine was charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child. She is in the Atlantic County jail pending a court appearance.

