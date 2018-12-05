ATLANTIC CITY — A motorist crashed her car into several parked vehicles and resisted arrest when officers arrived on scene Sunday, police said Wednesday.
City resident Mercedes Hicks, 31, had attempted to clean up the site — including putting her bumper in her car — and tried to leave the scene of the crash, which took place shortly after 6 p.m. But the car was not driveable, police said.
An officer attempted to lean into the vehicle and turn the key, at which point, police said, Hicks swung at him multiple times. Another officer followed closely behind and helped restrain Hicks, police said.
Hicks was charged with obstruction, resisting arrest, driving while intoxicated, DWI in a school zone, refusal to submit to a breath test, reckless driving, being an unlicensed driver, driving with a suspended license, having an unregistered vehicle, having an uninsured vehicle and failure to maintain a lane.
