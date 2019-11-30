Micah Tennant Funeral

Hundreds of residents, city officials and law enforcement gathered Saturday morning for the funeral for 10-year-old Micah 'Dew' Tennant, who was shot in the neck while watching the Pleasantville-Camden Central Jersey Group II semifinal Nov. 15.

 MOLLY BILINSKI Staff Writer

ATLANTIC CITY — There were so many people that wanted to pay their respects to Micah “Dew” Tennant Saturday morning that the line of mourners stretched out the doors of New Shiloh Baptist Church and the viewing time had to be extended.

Micah, who died Nov. 20 after being shot at a Pleasantville High School football game, was described by those who spoke during the funeral as a good student who liked helping others and a talented DJ who always had a smile on his face.

“This really hit home and for these children to endure this is just so unfair,” city Mayor Marty Small said. “We got to stop this senseless violence because it is accomplishing nothing, but it’s killing people who we know and love.”

Hundreds of residents, city officials and law enforcement gathered for the funeral for the 10-year-old, who was shot in the neck Nov. 15 while watching the Pleasantville-Camden Central Jersey Group II semifinal. The viewing and service were both held at the church, where mourners filled the sanctuary to capacity. Crowds also filled the chapel and spilled into the fellowship hall, where they watched the service on a TV.

During a speech giving his condolences to the Tennant family, Small announced that a city park is going to be refurbished and renamed Micah “Dew” Tennant Park.

The park, in the 800 block of Maryland Avenue in the Back Maryland neighborhood where Micah grew up, has been in “disrepair,” Small said.

“We’re going to make that playground a place Dew could be proud of,” he said, adding that they will fix up the basketball courts. “We’re going to make it a true community place.”

In addition, a historical marker will be placed on Virginia Avenue outside a daycare center, Small said, saying it’s the highest honor that anyone in the city can obtain.

During the viewing, many walked away in tears as they passed by the casket where his body laid, some holding each other upright with tissues pressed against their faces. 

A portion of the funeral included reading letters of sympathy and condolences that the Tennant family has received, including those from local police and state officials. School administrators and members of municipal governments in Atlantic City and Pleasantville adopted resolutions communicating their grief.

“We have seen your bravery and your resilience in the face of this unspeakable loss,” according to a note from Pleasantville police Chief Sean Riggin on behalf of the entire department. “We’ve been inspired by your family’s love and grace. We mourn with you today as you say goodbye to Dew, and we will continue to support your family in any way we can as you begin to heal.”

In another, Pleasantville Board of Education President Carla Thomas said that she was “heartbroken” to hear of Micah’s death.

“Rest assured that I am praying for you and your family and that I will continue to work as hard as I can to end this senseless violence,” she said.

Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Sen. Cory Booker also sent his sympathies to the family, saying that “words are inadequate to provide much solace during this trying time.”

“Please know that our world has been shaken too, that your pain and grief is felt by all New Jerseyians and that my office stands ready to assist you any way we can,” he said.

Small ended his speech with a challenge and a call to both communities to end violence. He asked those who might be about to become violent to think twice and to remember Micah, saying that the “lasting impact that he had on everyone will not be forgotten.”

