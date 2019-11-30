ATLANTIC CITY — There were so many people that wanted to pay their respects to Micah “Dew” Tennant Saturday morning that the line of mourners stretched out the doors of New Shiloh Baptist Church and the viewing time had to be extended.
Micah, who died Nov. 20 after being shot at a Pleasantville High School football game, was described by those who spoke during the funeral as a good student who liked helping others and a talented DJ who always had a smile on his face.
“This really hit home and for these children to endure this is just so unfair,” city Mayor Marty Small said. “We got to stop this senseless violence because it is accomplishing nothing, but it’s killing people who we know and love.”
Hundreds of residents, city officials and law enforcement gathered for the funeral for the 10-year-old, who was shot in the neck Nov. 15 while watching the Pleasantville-Camden Central Jersey Group II semifinal. The viewing and service were both held at the church, where mourners filled the sanctuary to capacity. Crowds also filled the chapel and spilled into the fellowship hall, where they watched the service on a TV.
During a speech giving his condolences to the Tennant family, Small announced that a city park is going to be refurbished and renamed Micah “Dew” Tennant Park.
The park, in the 800 block of Maryland Avenue in the Back Maryland neighborhood where Micah grew up, has been in “disrepair,” Small said.
“We’re going to make that playground a place Dew could be proud of,” he said, adding that they will fix up the basketball courts. “We’re going to make it a true community place.”
In addition, a historical marker will be placed on Virginia Avenue outside a daycare center, Small said, saying it’s the highest honor that anyone in the city can obtain.
During the viewing, many walked away in tears as they passed by the casket where his body laid, some holding each other upright with tissues pressed against their faces.
A portion of the funeral included reading letters of sympathy and condolences that the Tennant family has received, including those from local police and state officials. School administrators and members of municipal governments in Atlantic City and Pleasantville adopted resolutions communicating their grief.
“We have seen your bravery and your resilience in the face of this unspeakable loss,” according to a note from Pleasantville police Chief Sean Riggin on behalf of the entire department. “We’ve been inspired by your family’s love and grace. We mourn with you today as you say goodbye to Dew, and we will continue to support your family in any way we can as you begin to heal.”
In another, Pleasantville Board of Education President Carla Thomas said that she was “heartbroken” to hear of Micah’s death.
“Rest assured that I am praying for you and your family and that I will continue to work as hard as I can to end this senseless violence,” she said.
Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Sen. Cory Booker also sent his sympathies to the family, saying that “words are inadequate to provide much solace during this trying time.”
“Please know that our world has been shaken too, that your pain and grief is felt by all New Jerseyians and that my office stands ready to assist you any way we can,” he said.
Small ended his speech with a challenge and a call to both communities to end violence. He asked those who might be about to become violent to think twice and to remember Micah, saying that the “lasting impact that he had on everyone will not be forgotten.”
PHOTOS from the peace march in Pleasantville
Pleasantville peace march
Shartaga Williams, 12, of Pleasantville, was among those marching to Pleasantville High School from Woodland Avenue Park.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Lonniyell "The Community" Sykes, leads a peace march that ended at the football field after a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting which injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Young and old participate in a peace march along New Road, in Pleasantville, after a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting which injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Pleasantville freshman football player Chris Wright describes the panic he and others felt in the moments after the shooting: 'In that very moment, not knowing if the air we breathed would be promised the next minute, while feeling lost and helpless, life frozen right before our very eyes, it felt as though we could not run fast enough to safety.'
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Leigh Turner, of Margate, hugs her son, Jackson, during a program after the peace march at the Pleasantville High School football field.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A group hug by participants after a peace march that ended at the Pleasantville High School football field where a shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Shartaga Williams, 12, of Pleasantville, joins in the peace march after a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting which injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Lonniyell "The Community" Sykes, leads a peace march that ended at the football field after a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting which injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Lonniyell 'The Community' Sykes leads the march.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march begins at Woodland Avenue, in Pleasantville, after a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting which injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Chris Wright, a Pleasantville High School football player, speaks after a peace march that ended with a program at the football field where a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. At right is event organizer, Lonniyell Sykes, and at left, Khaliyal Haraksin, a Pleasantville freshman who also spoke.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march ends with a program at the football field where a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Pleasantville High School freshman Khaliyal Haraksin, center, wears a shirt in memory of 10-year-old Micah Tennant, who was fatally shot Nov. 15 during a Pleasantville-Camden football game.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Sam Majumder, of Atlantic City, and his son, Om, join in the peace march along New Road, in Pleasantville, after a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting which injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Sam Majumder, of Atlantic City, and his son, Om, join the peace march Saturday along New Road in Pleasantville.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Dennis J. Anderson, Pleasantville Interim School Superintendent, speaks after a peace march that ended with a program at the football field where a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Khaliyal Haraksin, a Pleasantville freshman, wears a shirt in support of 10-year-old Micah Tennant, who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville, High School football game that also injured two, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Participants reflect after a peace march that ended at the Pleasantville High School football field where a shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Khaliyal Haraksin, a Pleasantville High School freshman, speaks after a peace march that ended with a program at the football field where a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march begins at Woodland Avenue, in Pleasantville, after a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting which injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march ends at the Pleasantville High School football field where a shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. In center with bullhorn is Lonniyell "The Community" Sykes, event organizer.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Leigh Turner, of Margate, and her son, Jackson, embrace during a program after the peace march at the Pleasantville, High School football field where a shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
LaVerne Scott, of Pleasantville, joins in the peace march along New Road, in Pleasantville, after a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting which injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march ends at the Pleasantville High School football field where a shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Young and old participate in a peace march after a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting which injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Participants reflect after a peace march that ended at the Pleasantville High School football field where a shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Young and old participate in a peace march along New Road, in Pleasantville, after a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting which injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Chris Wright, a Pleasantville High School football player, speaks after a peace march that ended with a program at the football field where a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. At right, is Khaliyal Haraksin, a freshman at the school.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Lonniyell "The Community" Sykes, leads a peace march after a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting which injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march ends at the Pleasantville High School football field where a shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
LaVerne, Scott, of Pleasantville, joins in the peace march that ended at the Pleasantville High School football field where a shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Young and old participate in a peace march along New Road, in Pleasantville, after a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting which injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
peace march after a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting which injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Young and old participate in a peace march along New Road, in Pleasantville, after a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting which injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A group hug after the peace march that ended at the football field after a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting which injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Lonniyell "The Community" Sykes, event organizer, speaks after a peace march that ended at the Pleasantville High School football field where a shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march is followed by a program at the Pleasantville High School football field after a football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march is followed by a program at the Pleasantville High School football field after a football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march is followed by a program at the Pleasantville High School football field after a football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march is followed by a program at the Pleasantville High School football field after a football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march is followed by a program at the Pleasantville High School football field after a football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march is followed by a program at the Pleasantville High School football field after a football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march is followed by a program at the Pleasantville High School football field after a football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march is followed by a program at the Pleasantville High School football field after a football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march is followed by a program at the Pleasantville High School football field after a football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march is followed by a program at the Pleasantville High School football field after a football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march is followed by a program at the Pleasantville High School football field after a football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march is followed by a program at the Pleasantville High School football field after a football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march is followed by a program at the Pleasantville High School football field after a football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march is followed by a program at the Pleasantville High School football field after a football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march is followed by a program at the Pleasantville High School football field after a football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march is followed by a program at the Pleasantville High School football field after a football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march is followed by a program at the Pleasantville High School football field after a football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march is followed by a program at the Pleasantville High School football field after a football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march is followed by a program at the Pleasantville High School football field after a football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march is followed by a program at the Pleasantville High School football field after a football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march is followed by a program at the Pleasantville High School football field after a football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march is followed by a program at the Pleasantville High School football field after a football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march is followed by a program at the Pleasantville High School football field after a football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march is followed by a program at the Pleasantville High School football field after a football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march is followed by a program at the Pleasantville High School football field after a football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march is followed by a program at the Pleasantville High School football field after a football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march is followed by a program at the Pleasantville High School football field after a football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march is followed by a program at the Pleasantville High School football field after a football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march is followed by a program at the Pleasantville High School football field after a football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march is followed by a program at the Pleasantville High School football field after a football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march is followed by a program at the Pleasantville High School football field after a football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march is followed by a program at the Pleasantville High School football field after a football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march is followed by a program at the Pleasantville High School football field after a football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march is followed by a program at the Pleasantville High School football field after a football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march is followed by a program at the Pleasantville High School football field after a football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march is followed by a program at the Pleasantville High School football field after a football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march is followed by a program at the Pleasantville High School football field after a football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march is followed by a program at the Pleasantville High School football field after a football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march is followed by a program at the Pleasantville High School football field after a football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march is followed by a program at the Pleasantville High School football field after a football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march is followed by a program at the Pleasantville High School football field after a football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march is followed by a program at the Pleasantville High School football field after a football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march is followed by a program at the Pleasantville High School football field after a football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march is followed by a program at the Pleasantville High School football field after a football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march is followed by a program at the Pleasantville High School football field after a football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march is followed by a program at the Pleasantville High School football field after a football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march is followed by a program at the Pleasantville High School football field after a football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march is followed by a program at the Pleasantville High School football field after a football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
