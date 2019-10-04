ATLANTIC CITY — Residents came together last month to honor the memory of the Atlantic City youth football coach who was fatally shot earlier this year.
Coaches and administrators of the Pleasantville Jokers and Atlantic City Dolphins youth football teams, along with the D’Arcy Johnson Day law firm, held a pep rally Sept. 21 at the city’s Dolphin Field, according to a news release from the firm.
An Atlantic City youth football coach was shot and killed Sunday morning, authorities said.
Demond Tally, 45, who was found shot at 5:13 a.m. Feb. 10 on Presbyterian Avenue in Atlantic City, coached the Dolphins, joining the peewee league in 2003.
Called the “Rally for Tally,” more than 400 children and their families attended for food, drinks, cheerleading demonstrations, flag football and other activities.
“This was the perfect way to pay tribute to Coach Tally, and we’re thankful that D’Arcy Johnson Day’s sponsorship allowed us to offer so much at the event,” said Hassan Kirk, coach of the Pleasantville Jokers. “Whenever we need support for a community event, especially if it involves children, we can always count on DJD to help.”
ATLANTIC CITY — A little less than two hours before the sun rose over the city Feb. 10, Demo…
The day Tally was found shot, city police responded to an alert from the city's gunshot-audio detection system, according to previous reports. Tally was taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he was pronounced dead.
