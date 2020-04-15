Two Atlantic County men were charged Monday with violating Gov. Phil Murphy’s COVID-19 mandate, state officials said.
Robert Bell, 35, of Pleasantville, was charged with fourth-degree contempt, resisting arrest and defiant trespass - disorderly persons offenses - and two violations of the emergency orders, according to a news release from the state Attorney General’s Office.
Bell went inside a Dunkin’ Donuts without wearing a face mask and then refused after employees asked him to leave, according to the release. When city police arrived, Bell walked towards a nearby Wawa and said he would go there instead.
Bell allegedly failed to obey orders from officers to stop and resisted arrest, according to the release.
Because he was also cited Saturday and Sunday for not wearing a face mask at two other businesses, and “based on his repeated, willful defiance of the emergency orders,” Bell was charged on a warrant, according to the release.
Also on Monday, Hiram Woods, 22, of Atlantic City, was charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, second-degree weapons offenses, obstruction – a disorderly persons offense - and violation of the emergency orders, according to the release.
Woods and another, unidentified, man went to a home on Caspian Avenue and asked to see one of the residents, according to the release. While waiting inside, Woods grabbed money from a counter.
When a woman who lived there tried to stop him, Woods allegedly pointed a gun at her head, according to the release. The men ran out of the house as the woman’s boyfriend arrived.
Woods was also wanted on a warrant, according to the release.
My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.
