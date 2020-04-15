We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Two Atlantic County men were charged Monday with violating Gov. Phil Murphy’s COVID-19 mandate, state officials said.

Robert Bell, 35, of Pleasantville, was charged with contempt, resisting arrest, defiant trespass and two violations of the emergency orders, according to a news release from the state Attorney General’s Office.

Bell went inside a Dunkin’ without wearing a face mask and then refused to leave after employees asked him to, according to the release. When police arrived, Bell walked toward a nearby Wawa and said he would go there instead.

Bell allegedly failed to obey orders from officers to stop and resisted arrest, according to the release.

Because he was also cited Saturday and Sunday for not wearing a face mask at two other businesses, and “based on his repeated, willful defiance of the emergency orders,” Bell was charged on a warrant, according to the release.

Also on Monday, Hiram Woods, 22, of Atlantic City, was charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, weapons offenses, obstruction and violation of the emergency orders, according to the release.

Woods and another, unidentified man went to a home on Caspian Avenue and asked to see one of the residents, according to the release. While waiting inside, Woods grabbed money from a counter.

When a woman who lived there tried to stop him, Woods allegedly pointed a gun at her head, according to the release. The men ran out of the house as the woman’s boyfriend arrived.

Woods also was wanted on a warrant, according to the release.

Violations of the emergency orders surrounding the new coronavirus are considered disorderly persons offenses, which carry up to six months in jail, a maximum $1,000 fine or both.