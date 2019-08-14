ATLANTIC CITY — A 53-year-old city man was charged with luring after allegedly trying to meet a teenage girl on the Boardwalk for sex, police said Tuesday.
Scott Hart, who was also charged with enticing a child by various means, thought he was communicating via social media with a 15-year-old girl, but it was really a concerned citizen, who reported him to the police, according to a news release from the department.
On July 10, a video posted to Facebook showed the citizen confronting Hart on the Boardwalk, police said, and detectives from the Special Victims Unit were told about the video and investigated.
The investigation revealed that Hart, who is also a registered sex offender, went to the Boardwalk to meet with the girl and engage in sexual activity, according to the release. He was arrested.
Hart is listed as a tier-2 moderate risk sex offender, according to the State Police website. He was convicted in July 1991 in Union County for endangering the welfare of a child after sexually assaulting a young boy and girl.
Hart was remanded to the Atlantic County jail.
