ATLANTIC CITY — Police are searching for a man who wore a mask during an armed robbery Monday after arresting another suspect in the incident.
At 11:44 a.m., patrol officers responded to an apartment in the 1300 block of Caspian Avenue for a report of a robbery, according to a news release from city police. A 29-year-old woman had been robbed at gunpoint by two men inside her home.
The two men took money, police said, but were tracked as they ran into an adjacent building by personnel in the department’s Surveillance Center, according to the release.
Street Crimes Unit detectives investigated and got photographs of the men, which were distributed to officers, police said. One was wearing a mask.
At 8:30 p.m., patrol officers responded to the same location for a report of a fight, and they were told that one of the suspects from the robbery was there, police said. Officer Richard Link searched the area and found Hiram Woods.
Woods was one of the men in the surveillance photo and was arrested without incident, police said. At first, Woods gave Link an alias, but officers discovered his true identity and they found out that he had an active warrant for his arrest.
Detectives are still trying to determine the identity of the masked suspect.
State officials on Tuesday announced Woods’ arrest in a news release detailing violations of Gov. Phil Murphy’s COVID-19 mandate.
Woods, 22, of Atlantic City, who was charged with robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, hindering apprehension, conspiracy, violation of the emergency orders and contempt of court, was remanded to the Atlantic County jail.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the department’s Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or anonymously text to tip411, 847411, beginning the text with ACPD.
