ATLANTIC CITY — A man and woman from Egg Harbor Township were charged Thursday morning after police found a pregnant woman passed out in a car with heroin, as well as two infants.
At 10:41 a.m., patrol officers responded to the parking lot of Renaissance Plaza in the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue after a 911 caller reported awoman was passed out in a car with two infants and a man pacing nearby, according to a news release from city police.
Officer Auttika Taing found Matthew Williford, 37, and Randi Sleister, 41, and two infants inside the car, police said. Sleister was not awake when Taing got there.
Williford was arrested after Taing found marijuana and hydrochloride pills in the car, police said. Sleister, who is pregnant, was arrested and taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, to be evaluated after police found her with heroin.
The Department of Child Protection and Permanency responded, police said, and the infants were turned over to a family member.
Williford was charged with two counts each of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, or CDS, and endangering the welfare of a child and a single count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
