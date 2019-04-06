ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested 12 people this past week in a drug investigation centered on the 1300 block of Atlantic Avenue, seizing narcotics and cash in the process.
The investigation was the result of tips provided by local merchants and residents, police said in a statement. Detectives recovered one ounce of cocaine, 160 bags of heroin, marijuana and nearly $1,000 in cash.
Arrested were:
- Stephen Dwight, 46, of Atlantic City, charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession with intent to distribute.
- John Richman, 52, of Atlantic City, charged with possession of CDS and possession with intent to distribute.
- Kareem Watson, 18, of Atlantic City, charged with possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone.
- Jordan Wilson, 18, of Mays Landing, charged with possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone.
- Heather Belcher, 35, of Atlantic City, charged with possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone.
- Marcus Martineau, 30, of Atlantic City, charged with possession of CDS and possession with intent to distribute.
- Luqua Turner, 50, of Atlantic City, charged with possession of CDS.
- Christopher Bosques, 34, of Absecon, charged with possession of CDS.
- Courtney Vanderhoof, 42, of Atlantic City, charged with prostitution.
- Clifford Colmyer, 45, of Atlantic City, charged with contempt of court and loitering to commit a CDS offense.
- Tyvon Sewell, 20, of Atlantic City, charged with contempt of court.
- Eddie Santos, 33, of Atlantic City, charged with contempt of court.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.