ATLANTIC CITY — Five people were arrested Wednesday during an ongoing investigation targeting drugs and prostitution along Pacific Avenue, police said.
Detectives recovered marijuana, heroin, cocaine and drug paraphernalia during the arrests, police said in a news release.
So far, more than 75 people have signed a Change.org petition that aims to flood the street with recovery coaches.
ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested three men and four women Tuesday and recovered drugs, a gun …
Arrested were:
- Atta Coleman, 31, of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance after a traffic stop. He was released on a summons with a future court date.
- Anthony Wright-Johnson, 48, of Atlantic City, charged with contempt of court and taken to the Atlantic County jail after police said he was loitering.
- Rachel Maddelin, 30, of Galloway Township, charged with possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute and contempt of court after a traffic stop in reference to a narcotics investigation.
- Mya Spellman, 20, of Egg Harbor City, and Badia Watts, 22, of Philadelphia, charged after Maddelin’s arrest led police to a motel room on the avenue, police said. Each was charged with three counts of possession of CDS, two counts of possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were released on summonses with a future court date.
