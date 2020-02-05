AC police stock
ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested three men and four women Tuesday and recovered drugs, a gun and a stolen car during surveillance on Pacific Avenue.

Police said the arrests came in response to reports of drug and prostitution activity on the avenue.

Arrested were:

Altyriek Warren, 30, of Atlantic City, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, distribution of CDS, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of drug paraphernalia and contempt of court

Clarence Blunt, 22, of Pleasantville, charged with possession of CDS and contempt of court

Brittney Dechoudens, 28, of Atlantic City, charged with possession of CDS and contempt of court

Cyril Roary, 26, Atlantic City, charged with two counts of possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone, eluding, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense, receiving stolen property and being a fugitive from justice

Kimberly Richmond, 31, Atlantic City, charged with possession of CDS

Beth Donnelly, 34, Atlantic City, charged with possession of CDS

Jazmine Nunez, 20, of Absecon, charged with contempt of court

Warren, Blunt, Dechoudens and Roary were taken to the Atlantic County jail. Richmond and Donnelly were released on summonses with a future court date. Nunez was released on her own recognizance with a future court date.

