ATLANTIC CITY — Police on Friday arrested a city man they said stabbed another man who tried to break up a domestic dispute Wednesday.

Christopher Parker was arrested in the first block of North Florida Avenue by Officer Richard Link.

At 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to New York and Pacific avenues for a report of a man stabbed with a large knife, police said in a news release. Officer Justin Peyton found a 53-year-old man with severe injuries.

After Peyton used a makeshift tourniquet on the man’s arm, the man was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.

Police investigated and identified Parker, 57, as the suspect. The victim was stabbed after he intervened in a dispute between Parker and his ex-girlfriend, police said. After the stabbing, Parker went south on New York Avenue.

Parker is charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

