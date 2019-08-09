ATLANTIC CITY — Police on Friday arrested a city man they said stabbed another man who tried to break up a domestic dispute Wednesday.
Christopher Parker was arrested in the first block of North Florida Avenue by Officer Richard Link.
At 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to New York and Pacific avenues for a report of a man stabbed with a large knife, police said in a news release. Officer Justin Peyton found a 53-year-old man with severe injuries.
ATLANTIC CITY — Police on Wednesday asked for the public’s help finding a city man after he …
After Peyton used a makeshift tourniquet on the man’s arm, the man was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.
Police investigated and identified Parker, 57, as the suspect. The victim was stabbed after he intervened in a dispute between Parker and his ex-girlfriend, police said. After the stabbing, Parker went south on New York Avenue.
Parker is charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.