ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested a Philadelphia man and are seeking a second suspect in a robbery and assault that took place last week.
On March 26, a 56-year-old man was robbed in the beach block of Ocean Avenue, police said. Two men ripped the victim’s pants pocket while stealing his wallet, which contained cash. The victim sought medical attention, police said.
On Thursday, after an investigation, Detective Fariyd Holmes arrested Laquay Phillips, 31, at Ohio and Pacific avenues. Phillips is charged with aggravated assault, robbery, theft and conspiracy.
The identity of the second suspect is unknown. He is described as a light-skinned black man in his late twenties, 5 feet, 7 inches tall. He was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing that included a gray sweatshirt.
Phillips was sent to the Atlantic County jail.
