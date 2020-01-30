ATLANTIC CITY — A South Carolina man was arrested Tuesday for attempting to sell an assault rifle, police said Thursday.
Detective Brian Hambrecht received information that a man was in possession of an assault rifle and was attempting to sell it, Sgt. Kevin Fair said in a news release.
Hambrecht identified the man as Larry Sypolt and learned he was at Ocean Casino Resort, Fair said.
Sgt. James Herbert found Sypolt in his vehicle in the casino's parking garage, Fair said, adding Sypolt was arrested after detectives found a handgun and the rifle. The rifle contained a large-capacity magazine, pistol grip and flash suppressor, he said.
Sypolt was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of an assault rifle and possession of a large-capacity magazine. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.
