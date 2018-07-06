ATLANTIC CITY — Police said they seized hundreds of bags of heroin, cocaine and marijuana as part of the arrests of two men Thursday.
Sgt. Richard Andrews was conducting surveillance on the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue at about 2 p.m. when he spotted Marlow Guerrier, of Pleasantville, and Keaon Horton, of Atlantic City, exchanging narcotics, police said.
Guerrier left the area in a vehicle after the transaction, while Horton returned to a home in the 300 block of North Carolina Avenue, police said.
Andrews, along with other detectives, apprehended Guerrier, who resisted arrest and attempted to flee, police said.
While attempting to flee, 250 bags of heroin fell from Guerrier’s pants, police said. After his arrest, police discovered 300 additional bags in his pants. Officers also seized $5,762 in cash from his vehicle.
Meanwhile, Detectives Will Herrerias and Ermindo Marsini pursued Horton, whom they found outside his residence, police said.
According to police, Horton attempted to conceal cocaine in his waistband, but it was seized by the officers. Police said they also discovered 850 bags of heroin and 68 grams of marijuana in his residence and seized $1,674.
The cash seized from both men is believed to be profits from selling narcotics, police said.
Both men are being held on charges including possession of a controlled dangerous substance. They were taken to the Atlantic County jail, police said.
