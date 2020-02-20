ATLANTIC CITY — Two city residents were arrested Thursday after police searched a home and found a gun and drugs, police said.
Detectives executed a search warrant in the 300 block of Tennessee Avenue after a monthlong investigation into drug distribution, Sgt. Kevin Fair said in a news release.
Christopher Weldon and Shanita Boyd were arrested after detectives found a loaded handgun; 40 grams of cocaine; a quantity of phencyclidine, commonly known as PCP; and paraphernalia used to distribute narcotics, Fair said.
Boyd, 40, and Weldon, 33, were each charged with two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a public zone and possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone.
They also were charged with a single count each of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Weldon was charged with certain person not to possess a weapon.
Weldon and Boyd were sent to the Atlantic County jail.
