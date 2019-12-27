ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested two city residents Friday morning after finding a gun and marijuana in their car.
At 11:21 a.m., Detectives Alberto Valles and Eric Evans pulled over a car at Virginia and Atlantic avenues. As Evans spoke to the driver, Ameer Hamilton, he smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, police said. Hamilton and his passenger, Jacqueline Jones, were arrested after the detective found the marijuana inside the vehicle. Jones also was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun.
Hamilton, 23, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and motor vehicle offenses.
Jones, 20, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of CDS.
Both were taken to the Atlantic County jail.
