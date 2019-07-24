ATLANTIC CITY — The city’s police department is asking for the public’s help to find a 47-ye…
ATLANTIC CITY — Three teenagers from Philadelphia and one Atlantic City man were arrested Tuesday and police recovered two loaded handguns in two separate incidents.
At 7:35 p.m., Officers Ermindo Marsini and Robert Reynolds responded to the 2400 block of Atlantic Avenue after a stolen car taken from Northfield earlier in the day was found by its owners, according to a news release from city police. The car was parked at a restaurant, which was not identified by police.
Jordan Barreto, 19, and an unidentified 16-year-old teen girl and 17-year-old boy, all from Philadelphia, were arrested, police said.
As they were leaving, Officer Malik Tolbert grabbed the girl’s jacket from the chair she was sitting in and found a handgun loaded with hollow-point ammunition, police said. She also initially gave false information about her identity to officers.
Barreto was charged with theft by means of conveyance, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of hollow-point ammunition, giving a firearm to a juvenile, use of a juvenile in commission of a crime and hindering apprehension. He was taken to Atlantic County jail.
The girl was charged with theft by means of conveyance, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of hollow-point ammunition and hindering apprehension.
The boy, who had an active warrant for his arrest in Philadelphia and was in possession of marijuana, was charged with receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and being a fugitive from justice.
The juveniles were taken to Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center.
Then, at 10:15 p.m., Detectives Alberto Valles, Nick Berardis, and Chris Smith stopped a car at Tennessee and Caspian avenues after seeing the driver, Keaon Horton, police said. Horton’s driving privileges are suspended in the state.
During the stop, detectives found a handgun, loaded with hollow-point bullets, and marijuana in the car, police said.
Horton, 22, of Atlantic City, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of hollow-point ammunition, certain person not to possess a weapon, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and motor vehicle summons. He was remanded to the Atlantic County jail.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the department’s Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411, 847411, beginning the text with ACPD.
