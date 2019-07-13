Police car
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — A 24-year-old city man was arrested early Friday morning after police found a loaded gun, 77 bags of heroin and 19.5 grams of marijuana in his fanny pack.

At 12:23 a.m., officers responded to Indiana and Atlantic avenues for a report of a man with a handgun and drugs, police said in a news release. There, Officer Scott Sendrick found Nashid Seymour walking on Indiana Avenue.

When Sendrick tried to stop Seymour, Seymour ran away, throwing off a backpack, which Sendrick picked up, police said.

Officers Ivaylo Ivanov and Kevin Perez followed Seymour and arrested him in the 1700 block of Pacific Avenue and found the gun, heroin and the marijuana in the fanny pack around his waist, police said.

Seymour was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, resisting arrest and two counts each of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession with intent to distribute.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments