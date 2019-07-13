ATLANTIC CITY — A 24-year-old city man was arrested early Friday morning after police found a loaded gun, 77 bags of heroin and 19.5 grams of marijuana in his fanny pack.
At 12:23 a.m., officers responded to Indiana and Atlantic avenues for a report of a man with a handgun and drugs, police said in a news release. There, Officer Scott Sendrick found Nashid Seymour walking on Indiana Avenue.
When Sendrick tried to stop Seymour, Seymour ran away, throwing off a backpack, which Sendrick picked up, police said.
Officers Ivaylo Ivanov and Kevin Perez followed Seymour and arrested him in the 1700 block of Pacific Avenue and found the gun, heroin and the marijuana in the fanny pack around his waist, police said.
Seymour was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, resisting arrest and two counts each of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession with intent to distribute.
