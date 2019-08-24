Police car
ATLANTIC CITY — An 18-year-old city resident was arrested Wednesday after police pulled him over and found almost 300 grams of marijuana, a scale and over $2,000 in his car.

At 11:50 a.m., Officers Eric Evans and Christopher Dodson stopped Jasir Turner at Kentucky and Arctic avenues after they saw moving and equipment infractions, according to a news release from the police department. As the officers were speaking to Turner, they could smell marijuana coming from the car.

The officers’ investigation into the smell netted 291 grams of marijuana inside the car, as well as a digital scale and $2,173, police said.

Turner was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, or CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS within 500 feet of a public zone, possession of CDS paraphernalia and multiple motor vehicle summons.

He was released on a summons with a future court date.

