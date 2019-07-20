ATLANTIC CITY — A 33-year-old city man was arrested Friday morning after police found almost 2 pounds of synthetic marijuana in his car during a traffic stop.
At 12:54 a.m., Officer Ivaylo Ivanov saw a car run a red light at Tennessee and Baltic avenues, police said in a news release. Ivanov stopped the car in the 200 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
While speaking with the driver, Henry Paredes, Ivanov could smell marijuana coming from inside the car, police said. Paredes refused to give Ivanov his driver’s license or information on the car, but then gave a name police found to be fake after a computer check.
The car didn’t belong to Paredes either, police said.
Ivanov asked Paredes to get out of the car. He refused, police said, and as he started rolling his window up, Ivanov opened the car door. Paredes got out of the car after several more requests by police.
Officers found Paredes’ identification in his pocket and discovered he had an active warrant for his arrest, police said. Police did not identify the charge on the warrant.
In the car, Ivanov found almost two pounds of synthetic cannabinoids in sandwich bags and small plastic bags, police said.
Synthetic cannabinoids, commonly referred to as K2 or spice, can cause the user to act confused, delusional, anxious or hallucinate, police said.
Paredes was charged with possession of a synthetic cannabinoid, possession with intent to distribute, hindering apprehension and several traffic offenses.
He is being held in the Atlantic County jail.
