ATLANTIC CITY — Police officers and firefighters on Tuesday rescued a group of ducklings stranded in a sewage drain, authorities said.
The ducklings were rescued from a drain off Brigantine Boulevard, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, which was recognizing the actions through its Random Acts of Copness Project.
Officer Cindy Rongione, whom the Prosecutor’s Office called the city police’s “pet detective,” reached into the drain to help the animals and then took them to Mays Landing’s Funny Farm Rescue, according to the release, citing the Police Department.
“In these challenging times, Officer Rongione and her colleagues at ACPD and ACFD prove once again that they are there to protect and serve all of those who cannot help themselves, no matter what form of life,” county Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said. “We are grateful for their service.”
