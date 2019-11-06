Atlantic City Police Department
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — The city’s Police Foundation is hosting a Designer Bag Bingo in December to raise money for the police department.

Proceeds from the event, which starts at 4 p.m. Dec. 8 and held at Quaremba Hall in Saint Michael’s Church, 10 N. Mississippi Avenue, will be used for non-budgeted programs and equipment for police, according to a news release from the foundation.

There will be a wide assortment of Coach, Michael Kors, Kate Spade and Dooney & Bourke handbags up for grabs for winners, according to the release.

Tickets are available for $35 and can be purchased at acpolicefoundation.org.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Download The Press of Atlantic City App

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments