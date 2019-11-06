ATLANTIC CITY — The city’s Police Foundation is hosting a Designer Bag Bingo in December to raise money for the police department.
Proceeds from the event, which starts at 4 p.m. Dec. 8 and held at Quaremba Hall in Saint Michael’s Church, 10 N. Mississippi Avenue, will be used for non-budgeted programs and equipment for police, according to a news release from the foundation.
There will be a wide assortment of Coach, Michael Kors, Kate Spade and Dooney & Bourke handbags up for grabs for winners, according to the release.
Tickets are available for $35 and can be purchased at acpolicefoundation.org.
