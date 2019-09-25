ATLANTIC CITY — A city police officer stabbed in the line of duty as well as the founders of a drunk-driving awareness campaign will be honored at a luncheon in the city next month.
Officer Timothy Richvalsky, who was stabbed while responded to a hit and run crash, as well as Bill and Muriel Elliott, creators of the HERO Campaign, will be recognized during the fourth annual Atlantic City Hero luncheon. The event, hosted by the Atlantic City Police Foundation, is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Oct. 18 at The Palm Restaurant on Pacific Avenue.
The luncheon is an annual salute to regional leaders who give back to the public safety community, according to a news release from the foundation, while also raising funds for city police equipment, programs and training.
Tickets, which cost $75 for those in the public safety community and $100 for others, can be purchased at eventbrite.com or a check can be sent to Atlantic City Police Foundation, P.O. Box 8323, Atlantic City, NJ 08404.
