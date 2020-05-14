Police car
ATLANTIC CITY — Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault of a juvenile boy Monday in the city’s Westside neighborhood.

At 9:53 a.m., patrol officers responded to a report of a sexual assault in an abandoned property in the 1800 block of Marmora Avenue, according to a news release from city police.

Police did not release the identity of the victim, but said he was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for an evaluation.

Detectives and patrol officers have canvassed the area searching for witnesses and residential surveillance systems, according to the release.

Police urged anyone who could assist with the investigation to contact the department’s Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or anonymously text to tip411, 847411, beginning the text with ACPD.

