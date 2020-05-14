ATLANTIC CITY — Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault of a juvenile boy Monday in the city’s Westside neighborhood.
At 9:53 a.m., patrol officers responded to a report of a sexual assault in an abandoned property in the 1800 block of Marmora Avenue, according to a news release from city police.
Police did not release the identity of the victim, but said he was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for an evaluation.
Detectives and patrol officers have canvassed the area searching for witnesses and residential surveillance systems, according to the release.
Police urged anyone who could assist with the investigation to contact the department’s Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or anonymously text to tip411, 847411, beginning the text with ACPD.
GALLERY: Look Back at Atlantic City police in the 1980s
AC Police 1980's
Sgt. Joseph Connelly, AC Bomb Squad. 1985. Press file photo.
AC Police 1980's
Patrolman Ron Krause models the AC Police new riot gear - helmet and baton. Jul 1989. Press file photo.
AC Police 1980's
ACPD Valour Awards 1986. Press file photo.
AC Police 1980's
AC Police 1980's. Press file photo.
AC Police 1980's
Bally's Park Place, Atlantic City Police Command Center. May 1983. Press file photo.
AC Police 1980's
Three different color cars at ACPD. May 1988. Press file photo.
AC Police 1980's
Detective William Whittles, bomb tech. holds bottle rockets and Capt. Joe Connelly , bomb commander holds illegal manfact. June 1988. Press file photo.
AC Police 1980's
Parking lot for Police Dept. across from AC Hall fenced in area. Press file photo.
AC Police 1980's
Brian Dobbins ACPD dispatcher with partial crew behind him. 1987. Press file photo.
AC Police 1980's
Police electrically search everyone entering. June 1988. Press file photo.
AC Police 1980's
Sgts. being sworn in by Mayor Usry at AC Council Chambers. Press file photo.
AC Police 1980's
Joe Huelsman, Range Instructor, walks the line as officers qualify with their new weapons. August 1988. Press file photo.
AC Police 1980's
AC Detective Lenny Cohen Dons his protective bullet proof vest. Press file photo.
AC Police 1980's
Chief Pasquale swears in 5 new police officers. John A. LoPresti, Louis A. DePaul, Steven E. Randall, Kathleen Thompson and William H. Jackson. August 1988. Press file photo.
AC Police 1980's
AC Police - October 1983. Press file photo.
AC Police 1980's
ACPD distribute turkeys to the needy. Officers Joe Latorre and Gregory Troast at Catholic charities preparing for their next trip. Nov. 1988. Press file photo.
AC Police 1980's
Dan Lash, off duty AC Policeman, rescued Four in Ventnor from burning building. Press file photo.
AC Police 1980's
Pacific and Arkansas Ave, AC. Feb 1983. Press file photo.
AC Police 1980's
ACPD SWAT Team - Sept 1982. Press file photo.
AC Police 1980's
May 1988, Ventnor Police officer Robert Maderia loads the RAM into his car. Press file photo.
AC Police 1980's
AC Police stand at doorway as law enforcement personal and their family and friends leave memorial for fallen cops in AC. Press file photo. Jan 1989.
AC Police 1980's
ACPD officer Joseph Latorre shows off the departments new car paid for by drunk driving fines. Press file photo.
AC Police 1980's
Mayor James Usry swears in 35 new police recruits at city hall. Jan 1988. Press file photo.
AC Police 1980's
Sgt. John Mooney with newly issued 9mm semi-auto. August 1988. Press file photo.
AC Police 1980's
Sgt. Charles Callender, Capt. William Sapsis, Sgt. Charles Nicosia with plaques given to them by their fellow officers. Press file Photo.
AC Police 1980's
Linda Roberson and Jeffree Fauntleroy, officers assigned to housing patrol unit with contraband. Jul 1989. Press file photo.
AC Police 1980's
Officer Joe Latorree holds helmets issued to police for strike/riot protection. He says they are pre WWII vintage. He showed it to AC Council meeting. Sept 1986. Press file photo.
AC Police 1980's
AC Tow operator pull out car. October 1987. Press file photo.
AC Police 1980's
ACPD Communications. Patty Hutchinson, Terri Shannon, Valerie Watson, Rita Thomas, Marta Stott and Brian Dobbins. Press file photo.
AC Police 1980's
ACPD at Egnor Bridge dedication. Oct. 15, 1982. Press file photo.
AC Police 1980's
Michael Tullio, Robert Reilly, William Falkeburg and Mayor James Usry. Press file photo.
AC Police 1980's
ACPD distribute turkeys to the needy: officer Joe Latorre wishes Louise Briscoe of Mediterranean Ave. a Happy Thanksgiving. Nov 1988. Press file photo.
AC Police 1980's
Joe LaTorre ACPD, July 1986. Press file photo.
AC Police 1980's
Sgt. Richard Halvorson, AC Bomb Squad and Det. Gerald Dear, Linwood Police look over explosives. 1986. Press file photo.
Atlantic City Police Department
ACPD new paint job. 1984. Press file photo.
Atlantic City Police Department
ACPD Patrolman William Falkinburg is well supplied as he gives out another ticket for a parking violation. Jan 1984. Press file photo.
Atlantic City Police Department
Bravery citation presented to firefighters and policemen, November 9, 1984. Larry Ross, AC Police Department. Robert Whinna, Firefighter. Paul Wegner, AC Police Department. Ron Lane, AC Police Department. Press file photo.
Atlantic City Police Department
Scene of Marshall shot on July 12, 1984. Press file photo.
Atlantic City Police Department
Paul Wegner pushing Larry Ross down Pacific Ave. 1984. Press file photo.
Atlantic City Police Department
K-9 director Dennis McSweeny with his dog King demonstrates new cage. 1984. Press file photo.
Atlantic City Police Department
Trooper John Tuohy, NJSP, applying - positioning hands for 'cuffing after control with the Kubotan - on Patrolman Wm. Hamilton, ACPD. Press file photo.
Atlantic City Police Department
Plt. Richard Cantes, Plt. Earl Voudren, Plt. Joe Elbertson. Indiana Ave and Marmora Ave, Atlantic City. 1984. Press file photo.
Atlantic City Police Department
AC Police and K9 named Wolf. 1984. Press file photo.
Atlantic City Police Department
Paul Wegner, Ronald Lane, Larry Ross arresting officers in 1986. Press file photo.
Atlantic City Police Department
Ptl. Herb Bernard, Sgt.Richard Halvorson and Mayor Usry. Sept 22, 1984.
Atlantic City Police Department 1990s
AC Police Officer Sgt. Joseph McCullough sits at his typewriter where he is working on his latest stories. McCullough is waiting to have his first works published. 1990. Press file photo.
Atlantic City Police Department
Detective Paul Wegner, Samuel Thomas and Michael Stewart check large bag of marijuana they seized from a person at Trump Plaza. Aug 10, 1984. Press file photo.
