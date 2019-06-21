ATLANTIC CITY — Police are investigating two Thursday night crashes that happened within 20 minutes of each other on Route 30.
At 8:09 p.m., officers responded to Route 30 and Huron Avenue for a two-car crash, which caused both cars to leave the road, police said in a news release. One car hit an electric box, causing the traffic light to go out at the intersection.
The driver and passenger in each vehicle, who were not identified, were treated at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for minor injuries, police said, and the traffic lights were repaired in two hours.
Then, at 8:28 p.m., officers responded to the westbound lanes of Route 30, where Absecon police had arrived at the scene of a crash, police said, in which a speeding motorcycling rear-ended a car.
The motorcyclist, a 36-year-old from Atlantic City, was ejected and landed in the road, sustaining serious injuries, and was taken to AtlantiCare for treatment.
Officer Tyler Daily is investigating both crashes. Anyone with information can call police at 609-347-5744 or text anonymously to tip411, 847411, beginning the text with ACPD.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.