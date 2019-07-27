ATLANTIC CITY — Police are investigating after being alerted to gunfire in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue early Saturday.
An alert from the city's gunshot-audio detection system reported the possible shooting at 2:58 a.m. near Indiana Avenue. Police found evidence of gunfire in the area, Sgt. Kevin Fair said.
Fair said there were no reported injuries or gunshot victims who were admitted to the hospital in Atlantic City related to the investigation.
No additional information was available.
